Coca-Cola HBC (LON:CCH) Rating Reiterated by Numis Securities

Numis Securities restated their add rating on shares of Coca-Cola HBC (LON:CCH – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 2,800 ($34.83) price objective on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on CCH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating and issued a GBX 2,200 ($27.36) price target on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 2,700 ($33.58) target price on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Coca-Cola HBC from GBX 2,580 ($32.09) to GBX 2,545 ($31.65) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Citigroup reissued a neutral rating and set a GBX 2,270 ($28.23) price target on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 2,800 ($34.83) price target on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of GBX 2,552.50 ($31.75).

Get Coca-Cola HBC alerts:

Coca-Cola HBC Price Performance

Shares of Coca-Cola HBC stock opened at GBX 2,422 ($30.12) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.01, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of £8.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,471.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.97. Coca-Cola HBC has a twelve month low of GBX 1,660.50 ($20.65) and a twelve month high of GBX 2,582 ($32.11). The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 2,378.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 2,139.88.

Coca-Cola HBC Increases Dividend

Insider Activity at Coca-Cola HBC

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 25th will be issued a dividend of €0.78 ($0.85) per share. This is an increase from Coca-Cola HBC’s previous dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.67%. Coca-Cola HBC’s dividend payout ratio is 7,040.82%.

In other Coca-Cola HBC news, insider Zoran Bogdanovic sold 28,408 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,192 ($27.26), for a total value of £622,703.36 ($774,506.67). Insiders purchased a total of 556 shares of company stock valued at $1,293,113 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 46.86% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola HBC Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Coca-Cola HBC AG engages in the production, distribution, and sale of non-alcoholic ready-to-drink beverages worldwide. The company offers sparkling soft drinks, hydration drinks, juices, ready-to-drink tea, energy drinks, coffee, water, plant-based drinks, premium spirits and flavored alcoholic beverages, and snacks.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola HBC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola HBC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.