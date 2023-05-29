Henry Boot (LON:BOOT) Given Buy Rating at Numis Securities

Numis Securities restated their buy rating on shares of Henry Boot (LON:BOOT – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. Numis Securities currently has a GBX 310 ($3.86) price target on the stock.
BOOT stock opened at GBX 236 ($2.94) on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of £315.60 million, a P/E ratio of 944.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -11.97 and a beta of 0.82. Henry Boot has a 12 month low of GBX 215 ($2.67) and a 12 month high of GBX 349 ($4.34). The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 232.75 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 235.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.75.
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 4th will be paid a GBX 4 ($0.05) dividend. This is a positive change from Henry Boot’s previous dividend of $2.66. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th. This represents a yield of 1.79%. Henry Boot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3,200.00%.
Henry Boot PLC engages in property investment and development, land promotion, and construction activities in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Property Investment and Development, Land Promotion, and Construction. It engages in the housebuilding and associated trading; and land management, development, and trading activities.
