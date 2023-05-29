Numis Securities Reaffirms Buy Rating for Alliance Pharma (LON:APH)

Numis Securities reiterated their buy rating on shares of Alliance Pharma (LON:APH – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 105 ($1.31) price target on the stock.
A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on APH. Peel Hunt started coverage on shares of Alliance Pharma in a report on Friday, March 17th. They set a hold rating and a GBX 65 ($0.81) price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 105 ($1.31) target price on shares of Alliance Pharma in a report on Thursday.
APH stock opened at GBX 61.50 ($0.76) on Thursday. Alliance Pharma has a one year low of GBX 34.14 ($0.42) and a one year high of GBX 120 ($1.49). The stock has a market cap of £332.12 million, a PE ratio of 3,450.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.54. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 64.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 60.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.83, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.42.
Alliance Pharma plc operates as a pharmaceutical company in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, China, and the Americas. The company acquires, markets, and distributes consumer healthcare and prescription medicine products. It holds the marketing rights of approximately 80 consumer healthcare and prescription medicine products.
