Numis Securities Raises AJ Bell (LON:AJB) Price Target to GBX 490

AJ Bell (LON:AJB – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Numis Securities from GBX 488 ($6.07) to GBX 490 ($6.09) in a report issued on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed an underweight rating and set a GBX 310 ($3.86) target price on shares of AJ Bell in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on shares of AJ Bell from GBX 300 ($3.73) to GBX 370 ($4.60) and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of AJ Bell in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of AJB stock opened at GBX 317.40 ($3.95) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.47, a current ratio of 7.55 and a quick ratio of 7.16. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 330.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 343.05. AJ Bell has a one year low of GBX 243.80 ($3.03) and a one year high of GBX 404.07 ($5.03). The company has a market capitalization of £1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,645.00, a P/E/G ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 0.92.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th will be issued a GBX 3.50 ($0.04) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. AJ Bell’s payout ratio is 5,833.33%.

In other AJ Bell news, insider Michael Thomas Summersgill sold 4,860 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 329 ($4.09), for a total transaction of £15,989.40 ($19,887.31). 34.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AJ Bell plc, through its subsidiaries, operates investment platforms in the United Kingdom. The company offers AJ Bell Investcentre, which provides a suite of products, services, investment solutions, and online tools for regulated financial advisers and wealth managers to help them manage retail customers' portfolio; and AJ Bell, an investment platform proposition that include investment solutions through in-house funds, ready-made portfolios, and guidance through the AJ Bell funds list to execution-only retail customers, as well as cash savings solutions.

