Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $26.71.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Corcept Therapeutics from $28.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Corcept Therapeutics from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, SVB Securities assumed coverage on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company.

Corcept Therapeutics Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of CORT stock opened at $23.98 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.61. The company has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.24 and a beta of 0.50. Corcept Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $17.86 and a 12 month high of $30.14.

Insider Activity

Corcept Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CORT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.06). Corcept Therapeutics had a net margin of 22.79% and a return on equity of 19.37%. The company had revenue of $105.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.91 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. Corcept Therapeutics’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Corcept Therapeutics will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Gary Charles Robb sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.87, for a total transaction of $716,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $811,508.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 19.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Corcept Therapeutics

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Corcept Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Corcept Therapeutics by 714.0% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,571 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its position in Corcept Therapeutics by 392.8% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,134 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,701 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Corcept Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its position in Corcept Therapeutics by 67.6% in the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 2,286 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 922 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.08% of the company’s stock.

About Corcept Therapeutics



Corcept Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of medications to treat severe metabolic, oncologic and psychiatric disorders. It focuses on the development of drugs for disorders that are associated with a steroid hormone called cortisol.

