Aeroports de Paris SA (OTCMKTS:AEOXF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Aeroports de Paris SA (OTCMKTS:AEOXF – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $133.60.

Separately, Citigroup raised Aeroports de Paris from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th.

Get Aeroports de Paris alerts:

Aeroports de Paris Price Performance

OTCMKTS AEOXF opened at $153.62 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $149.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $142.70. Aeroports de Paris has a 1-year low of $122.00 and a 1-year high of $157.00.

Aeroports de Paris Company Profile

Aéroports de Paris SA engages in the design, build, and management of commercial airports. The company is responsible for the organization, operation, and development of civilian air transport in the Île-de-France region. It operates through the following business segments: Aviation, Retail & Services, Real Estate, International & Airport Developments, and Other Activities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Aeroports de Paris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aeroports de Paris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.