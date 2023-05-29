Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT) Receives $25.92 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $25.92.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James upped their target price on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH dropped their price objective on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $27.75 to $27.25 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Essential Properties Realty Trust

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 68.5% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 49.6% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $892,000. Institutional investors own 97.19% of the company’s stock.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Stock Up 1.5 %

Essential Properties Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

Shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust stock opened at $23.93 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.36, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 6.07, a current ratio of 6.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $24.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.18. Essential Properties Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $18.88 and a 12-month high of $26.43.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 102.80%.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Company Profile

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of single-tenant properties that are net leased on a long-term basis. Its portfolio includes the following: Captain D’s, Art Van Furniture, Mister and Zips Car Wash, AMC Theaters, Perkins, 84 Lumber, Mirabito, Ruby Tuesday, and White Oak Station.

Further Reading

