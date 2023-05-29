Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT) Receives $25.92 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $25.92.
A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James upped their target price on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH dropped their price objective on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $27.75 to $27.25 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 68.5% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 49.6% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $892,000. Institutional investors own 97.19% of the company’s stock.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 102.80%.
Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of single-tenant properties that are net leased on a long-term basis. Its portfolio includes the following: Captain D’s, Art Van Furniture, Mister and Zips Car Wash, AMC Theaters, Perkins, 84 Lumber, Mirabito, Ruby Tuesday, and White Oak Station.
