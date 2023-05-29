Analysts Set Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO) PT at $12.33

Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the ten analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.33.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on LPRO shares. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Open Lending in a report on Thursday, March 30th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Open Lending in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Open Lending in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Raymond James lowered shares of Open Lending from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $9.00 in a report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Open Lending from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 24th.

Get Open Lending alerts:

Open Lending Stock Performance

Shares of Open Lending stock opened at $10.19 on Friday. Open Lending has a fifty-two week low of $5.35 and a fifty-two week high of $13.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 16.24 and a quick ratio of 16.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.16 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.58.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Open Lending

Open Lending ( NASDAQ:LPRO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.03. Open Lending had a net margin of 33.36% and a return on equity of 26.08%. The company had revenue of $38.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.19 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. Open Lending’s revenue was down 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Open Lending will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Open Lending by 4,634.9% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 3,986 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in shares of Open Lending during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Open Lending by 801.7% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 3,776 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Open Lending by 129.6% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,380 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Open Lending in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

About Open Lending

(Get Rating)

Open Lending Corp. provides lending enablement and risk analytics to credit unions, regional banks and the captive finance companies of original equipment manufacturers (OEM Captives). It specializes in risk-based pricing and modeling and provides automated decision-technology for automotive lenders throughout the United States.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Open Lending Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Open Lending and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.