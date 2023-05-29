Brokerages Set Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD) Target Price at $12.86

Shares of Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.86.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Kodiak Sciences from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th.

Get Kodiak Sciences alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kodiak Sciences

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KOD. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in shares of Kodiak Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 26,200.0% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 6,550 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Kodiak Sciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 89.0% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 3,575 shares during the period. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Kodiak Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $74,000. 80.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kodiak Sciences Trading Up 0.5 %

About Kodiak Sciences

Kodiak Sciences stock opened at $6.01 on Wednesday. Kodiak Sciences has a 12-month low of $4.25 and a 12-month high of $12.80. The stock has a market cap of $314.62 million, a P/E ratio of -1.02 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.53.

(Get Rating)

Kodiak Sciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for retinal diseases. Its product pipeline includes KSI-301 for wet AMD, KSI-301 for diabetic eye disease, KSI-501 for DME and uveitis, KSI-201 for resistant wet AMD, and KSI-401 for dry AMD.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kodiak Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kodiak Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.