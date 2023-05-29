Vertex Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTNR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Vertex Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTNR – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $14.43.

Several research analysts have issued reports on VTNR shares. Northland Securities started coverage on Vertex Energy in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer raised Vertex Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Vertex Energy in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com downgraded Vertex Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price objective on Vertex Energy from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th.

Shares of NASDAQ:VTNR opened at $6.54 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.65. Vertex Energy has a 52-week low of $5.42 and a 52-week high of $18.10.

In related news, CEO Benjamin P. Cowart sold 66,667 shares of Vertex Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.05, for a total transaction of $670,003.35. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,583,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,118,607.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Vertex Energy news, CEO Benjamin P. Cowart sold 66,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.05, for a total transaction of $670,003.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,583,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,118,607.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Christopher Allen Stratton sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.08, for a total value of $252,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 66,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $674,483.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 225,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,008,001. 15.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. XTX Topco Ltd grew its holdings in Vertex Energy by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 20,163 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 1,701 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vertex Energy by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 147,090 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $912,000 after purchasing an additional 1,935 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Vertex Energy by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 14,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Vertex Energy by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 79,299 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $788,000 after purchasing an additional 2,903 shares during the period. Finally, Leavell Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vertex Energy by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 78,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.44% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Energy, Inc engages in the recycle of industrial waste streams and off-specification commercial chemical products. The firm focuses on the recycle of used motor oil and other petroleum by-products. It operates through the following segments: Black Oil, Refining and Marketing and Recovery. The Black Oil segment collects and purchases used motor oil from third-party generators, established network of local and regional collectors and sells used motor oil to customers for use as a feedstock or replacement fuel for industrial burners.

