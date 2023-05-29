National Grid plc (LON:NG) Receives GBX 1,110 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of National Grid plc (LON:NG – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 1,110 ($13.81).

NG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of National Grid from GBX 1,100 ($13.68) to GBX 1,080 ($13.43) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 1,250 ($15.55) price objective on shares of National Grid in a report on Monday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of National Grid in a report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,100 ($13.68) price objective on shares of National Grid in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd.

Shares of LON:NG opened at GBX 1,089.50 ($13.55) on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,118.63 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1,059.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 145.41, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of £40.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,472.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.29. National Grid has a fifty-two week low of GBX 10.51 ($0.13) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,229.20 ($15.29).

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a dividend of GBX 37.60 ($0.47) per share. This is a boost from National Grid’s previous dividend of $17.84. This represents a yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. National Grid’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7,432.43%.

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and gas. The company operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Electricity Distribution, UK Electricity System Operator, New England, and New York segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment provides electricity transmission and construction work services in England and Wales.

