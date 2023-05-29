Brokerages Set Gibson Energy Inc. (TSE:GEI) Price Target at C$25.04

Gibson Energy Inc. (TSE:GEI – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$25.04.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on GEI shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Gibson Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from C$25.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. TD Securities raised shares of Gibson Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$26.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. CSFB raised shares of Gibson Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Gibson Energy from C$27.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Gibson Energy from C$26.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 29th.

TSE GEI opened at C$21.21 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$22.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$23.12. The stock has a market cap of C$3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.36. Gibson Energy has a 12-month low of C$21.03 and a 12-month high of C$27.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 282.25.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.36%. Gibson Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 88.64%.

Gibson Energy Inc, a liquids infrastructure company, engages in the gathering, storage, optimization, processing, and marketing of liquids and refined products in North America. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Marketing. The Infrastructure segment operates a network of infrastructure assets that include oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, gathering pipelines, and a crude oil processing facility.

