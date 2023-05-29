Vivendi SE (OTCMKTS:VIVHY) Receives $12.90 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Vivendi SE (OTCMKTS:VIVHY – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.90.

Separately, Barclays downgraded Vivendi from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th.

Vivendi Stock Performance

VIVHY opened at $9.06 on Wednesday. Vivendi has a 1-year low of $7.36 and a 1-year high of $12.19. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.99.

Vivendi Increases Dividend

Vivendi Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 26th were given a dividend of $0.192 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 25th. This is an increase from Vivendi’s previous dividend of $0.19.

Vivendi SE engages in the provision of media and telecommunications services. It operates through the following segments: Universal Music, Canal+, Havas, Editis, Gameloft, Vivendi Village, New Initiatives, and Corporate. The Universal Music segment includes sale of recorded music (digital and physical), exploitation of music publishing rights, as well as artist services and merchandising.

