Beazley plc (LON:BEZ) Receives GBX 838.43 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Beazley plc (LON:BEZ – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 838.43 ($10.43).

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Beazley in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 921 ($11.46) price target on shares of Beazley in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on Beazley from GBX 875 ($10.88) to GBX 880 ($10.95) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Beazley from GBX 875 ($10.88) to GBX 825 ($10.26) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Numis Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 920 ($11.44) price target on shares of Beazley in a research report on Monday, February 20th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Beazley

In other Beazley news, insider Adrian Cox sold 3,340 shares of Beazley stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 642 ($7.99), for a total value of £21,442.80 ($26,670.15). In other news, insider Adrian Cox sold 3,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 642 ($7.99), for a total transaction of £21,442.80 ($26,670.15). Also, insider Clive Bannister purchased 78,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 636 ($7.91) per share, for a total transaction of £496,080 ($617,014.93). 2.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Beazley Trading Up 0.4 %

Beazley Increases Dividend

Shares of BEZ opened at GBX 609 ($7.57) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.68, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 6.45. Beazley has a 1 year low of GBX 457.20 ($5.69) and a 1 year high of GBX 695 ($8.64). The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 587.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 627.34. The firm has a market cap of £4.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,900.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.74.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 9th were paid a GBX 13.50 ($0.17) dividend. This represents a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. This is a positive change from Beazley’s previous dividend of $12.90. Beazley’s payout ratio is 12,380.95%.

Beazley Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Beazley plc provides risk insurance and reinsurance solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its Cyber & Executive Risk segment underwrites management liabilities, such as employment practices risks and directors and officers, cyber and technology, and media and business services.

Featured Articles

