The Berkeley Group Holdings plc (LON:BKG) Receives GBX 4,624.40 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc (LON:BKG – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 4,624.40 ($57.52).

Several research firms have commented on BKG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of The Berkeley Group from GBX 4,500 ($55.97) to GBX 4,800 ($59.70) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of The Berkeley Group in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on shares of The Berkeley Group from GBX 4,500 ($55.97) to GBX 5,100 ($63.43) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 4,750 ($59.08) price target on shares of The Berkeley Group in a research note on Monday, February 13th.

Get The Berkeley Group alerts:

The Berkeley Group Trading Down 0.7 %

BKG stock opened at GBX 3,975 ($49.44) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of £4.28 billion, a PE ratio of 979.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 1.11. The Berkeley Group has a one year low of GBX 3,120 ($38.81) and a one year high of GBX 4,549 ($56.58). The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 4,253.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 4,100.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.73, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 3.36.

About The Berkeley Group

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the residential-led and mixed-use property development activities in the United Kingdom. The company is also involved in land selling activities. It operates under the Berkeley, St Edward, St George, St James, St Joseph, and St William brand names.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for The Berkeley Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Berkeley Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.