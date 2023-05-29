Short Interest in Acumen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABOS) Decreases By 26.3%

Acumen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABOS – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 159,800 shares, a decline of 26.3% from the April 30th total of 216,800 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 168,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Acumen Pharmaceuticals

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Acumen Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Acumen Pharmaceuticals by 108.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 4,232 shares in the last quarter. Intrepid Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in Acumen Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Acumen Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Acumen Pharmaceuticals by 114.9% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 12,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 6,503 shares in the last quarter. 67.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ABOS shares. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Acumen Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Acumen Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Acumen Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th.

Acumen Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ABOS opened at $4.81 on Monday. Acumen Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $3.16 and a 52-week high of $10.97. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.19. The company has a market capitalization of $197.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.33 and a beta of -1.56.

Acumen Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ABOS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.04). On average, equities analysts anticipate that Acumen Pharmaceuticals will post -1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Acumen Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Acumen Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapies for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease. The company focuses on advancing a targeted immunotherapy drug candidate ACU193, a humanized monoclonal antibody that is in Phase I clinical-stage to target soluble amyloid-beta oligomers.

