Short Interest in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX) Increases By 52.2%

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,720,000 shares, an increase of 52.2% from the April 30th total of 1,130,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,427,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of ACWX stock opened at $48.85 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.76. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a 12 month low of $38.81 and a 12 month high of $50.21. The firm has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a PE ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 0.82.

Get iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Aspiriant LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $213,000. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $4,249,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $133,000. Edge Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the 4th quarter worth $255,000. Finally, Mawer Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the 4th quarter worth $15,981,000.

About iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF

The iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (ACWX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World ex USA index. The fund tracks the performance of a market-cap-weighted index of international stocks. It captures 85% of the publicly available market, thus excluding small-caps. ACWX was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.