Short Interest in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX) Increases By 52.2%

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,720,000 shares, an increase of 52.2% from the April 30th total of 1,130,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,427,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.
iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Stock Up 1.2 %
Shares of ACWX stock opened at $48.85 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.76. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a 12 month low of $38.81 and a 12 month high of $50.21. The firm has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a PE ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 0.82.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Aspiriant LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $213,000. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $4,249,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $133,000. Edge Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the 4th quarter worth $255,000. Finally, Mawer Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the 4th quarter worth $15,981,000.
About iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF
The iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (ACWX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World ex USA index. The fund tracks the performance of a market-cap-weighted index of international stocks. It captures 85% of the publicly available market, thus excluding small-caps. ACWX was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.
