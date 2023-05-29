Tate & Lyle (LON:TATE) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Numis Securities

Numis Securities reissued their buy rating on shares of Tate & Lyle (LON:TATE – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a GBX 975 ($12.13) target price on the stock.

TATE has been the topic of a number of other reports. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 940 ($11.69) target price on shares of Tate & Lyle in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Barclays boosted their target price on Tate & Lyle from GBX 890 ($11.07) to GBX 970 ($12.06) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a hold rating and set a GBX 810 ($10.07) price objective on shares of Tate & Lyle in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tate & Lyle presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of GBX 909 ($11.31).

Get Tate & Lyle alerts:

Tate & Lyle Price Performance

Shares of TATE opened at GBX 799.50 ($9.94) on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 798.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 769.70. The company has a market capitalization of £3.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 4,702.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.22, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.64. Tate & Lyle has a fifty-two week low of GBX 647.80 ($8.06) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 837.50 ($10.42).

Tate & Lyle Increases Dividend

About Tate & Lyle

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 22nd will be paid a dividend of GBX 13.10 ($0.16) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 22nd. This is a boost from Tate & Lyle’s previous dividend of $5.40. This represents a dividend yield of 1.67%. Tate & Lyle’s payout ratio is currently 10,588.24%.

(Get Rating)

Tate & Lyle PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides ingredients and solutions to the food, beverage, and other industries in the United States, the United Kingdom, other European countries, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Food & Beverage Solutions, Sucralose, and Primary Products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Tate & Lyle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tate & Lyle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.