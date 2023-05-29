Strix Group (LON:KETL) Upgraded at Shore Capital

Shore Capital upgraded shares of Strix Group (LON:KETL – Get Rating) to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports.

Strix Group Stock Performance

Strix Group stock opened at GBX 105.20 ($1.31) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 326.76. The company has a market capitalization of £230.08 million, a PE ratio of 1,315.00 and a beta of 0.43. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 102.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 99.39. Strix Group has a twelve month low of GBX 74.70 ($0.93) and a twelve month high of GBX 201.50 ($2.51).

Strix Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 29th will be paid a GBX 3.25 ($0.04) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This is an increase from Strix Group’s previous dividend of $2.75. This represents a yield of 3.68%. Strix Group’s payout ratio is currently 7,500.00%.

Strix Group Company Profile

Strix Group Plc designs, manufactures, and supplies kettle safety controls, and other components and devices worldwide. The company offers thermostatic controls, cordless interfaces, water jugs, and filters. It also provides water heating and temperature control, steam management, and water filtration devices.

Further Reading

