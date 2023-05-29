QinetiQ Group (LON:QQ) Earns Buy Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of QinetiQ Group (LON:QQ – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 450 ($5.60) price target on the stock.

QQ has been the subject of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded QinetiQ Group to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Numis Securities restated a buy rating and set a GBX 460 ($5.72) price target on shares of QinetiQ Group in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 446.25 ($5.55).

LON QQ opened at GBX 370.40 ($4.61) on Thursday. QinetiQ Group has a one year low of GBX 3.47 ($0.04) and a one year high of GBX 396.20 ($4.93). The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 355.24 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 349.60. The company has a market capitalization of £2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,194.84, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.47.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 27th will be paid a dividend of GBX 5.30 ($0.07) per share. This is an increase from QinetiQ Group’s previous dividend of $2.40. This represents a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 27th. QinetiQ Group’s payout ratio is currently 2,258.06%.

QinetiQ Group plc operates as a science and engineering company primarily in the defense, security, and infrastructure markets in the United States, Australia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through EMEA Services and Global Products segments. It offers advanced materials and manufacturing products; artificial intelligence, analytics, and advanced computing technologies; cyber and electromagnetic technologies; human protection and performance systems; novel systems, and weapons and effects; maritime platform, and system design and assessment products; power sources, and energy storage and distribution products; robotics and autonomy services; secure communications and navigation systems; and sensing, processing, and data fusion systems.

