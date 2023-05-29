Touchstone Exploration’s (TXP) House Stock Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their house stock rating on shares of Touchstone Exploration (LON:TXP – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday morning, MarketBeat.com reports.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a speculative buy rating and set a GBX 160 ($1.99) price target on shares of Touchstone Exploration in a research note on Monday, April 24th.

Get Touchstone Exploration alerts:

Touchstone Exploration Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of TXP stock opened at GBX 58 ($0.72) on Friday. Touchstone Exploration has a 1 year low of GBX 51 ($0.63) and a 1 year high of GBX 114 ($1.42).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Touchstone Exploration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Touchstone Exploration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.