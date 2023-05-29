Touchstone Exploration’s (TXP) House Stock Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their house stock rating on shares of Touchstone Exploration (LON:TXP – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday morning, MarketBeat.com reports.
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a speculative buy rating and set a GBX 160 ($1.99) price target on shares of Touchstone Exploration in a research note on Monday, April 24th.
Touchstone Exploration Stock Up 0.9 %
Shares of TXP stock opened at GBX 58 ($0.72) on Friday. Touchstone Exploration has a 1 year low of GBX 51 ($0.63) and a 1 year high of GBX 114 ($1.42).
Read More
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/22 – 5/26
- Big Lots Becomes A Stomach Churning Value Play
- The Melt-Up In Marvell Is On; But Don’t Chase It Higher
- Is Apple a Growth Stock or a Value Stock?
- Costco’s Earnings Call Reassure Economists, Recession Cancelled
Receive News & Ratings for Touchstone Exploration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Touchstone Exploration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.