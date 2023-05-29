IntegraFin’s (IHP) Hold Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their hold rating on shares of IntegraFin (LON:IHP – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a hold rating and issued a GBX 330 ($4.10) price objective on shares of IntegraFin in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 326.25 ($4.06).

Get IntegraFin alerts:

IntegraFin Stock Down 5.0 %

IHP stock opened at GBX 263 ($3.27) on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 272.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 289.03. IntegraFin has a fifty-two week low of GBX 204 ($2.54) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 334.85 ($4.16). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a current ratio of 8.90. The company has a market cap of £871.37 million, a P/E ratio of 2,023.08 and a beta of 1.07.

IntegraFin Cuts Dividend

About IntegraFin

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th will be paid a GBX 3.20 ($0.04) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. IntegraFin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7,692.31%.

(Get Rating)

IntegraFin Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an investment platform for UK financial advisers and their clients. The company operates Transact platform that delivers an infrastructure, which enables advisers to implement financial plans, as well as provides real-time day-to-day and technical support services, as well as enables advisers to simplify management of the complex investment needs of clients.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for IntegraFin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IntegraFin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.