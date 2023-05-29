Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reiterated their buy rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 6,600 ($82.09) price objective on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on RIO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,110 ($63.56) to GBX 5,250 ($65.30) in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,840 ($72.64) to GBX 5,800 ($72.14) in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,100 ($63.43) to GBX 5,000 ($62.19) in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 7,500 ($93.28) price objective on Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Friday, March 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 6,134.62 ($76.30).

Rio Tinto Group Stock Performance

LON RIO opened at GBX 4,925 ($61.26) on Thursday. Rio Tinto Group has a 1-year low of GBX 4,424.50 ($55.03) and a 1-year high of GBX 6,406 ($79.68). The company has a market capitalization of £61.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 804.74, a PEG ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 5,170.41 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 5,598.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.47, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

Insider Activity

Rio Tinto Group Company Profile

In other news, insider Peter Cunningham sold 5 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 5,586 ($69.48), for a total transaction of £279.30 ($347.39). In other Rio Tinto Group news, insider Kaisa Hietala acquired 500 shares of Rio Tinto Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 5,313 ($66.08) per share, for a total transaction of £26,565 ($33,041.04). Also, insider Peter Cunningham sold 5 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 5,586 ($69.48), for a total value of £279.30 ($347.39). Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 1,910 shares of company stock valued at $9,916,080. 14.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and lithium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

