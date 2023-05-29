Intertek Group’s (ITRK) Underweight Rating Reiterated at Barclays

Barclays restated their underweight rating on shares of Intertek Group (LON:ITRK – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 4,400 ($54.73) target price on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on ITRK. Societe Generale began coverage on shares of Intertek Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. They set a buy rating for the company. Citigroup raised shares of Intertek Group to a buy rating and set a GBX 5,017 ($62.40) price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Intertek Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating and issued a GBX 3,900 ($48.51) price objective on shares of Intertek Group in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 4,283.40 ($53.28).

ITRK opened at GBX 4,253 ($52.90) on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 4,095.52 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 4,151.98. The company has a market cap of £6.86 billion, a PE ratio of 2,389.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.60. Intertek Group has a 1 year low of GBX 3,485 ($43.35) and a 1 year high of GBX 4,757 ($59.17). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.83, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 0.96.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 25th will be given a dividend of GBX 71.60 ($0.89) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.64%. This is an increase from Intertek Group’s previous dividend of $34.20. Intertek Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5,955.06%.

In related news, insider Andrew Martin purchased 450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 4,082 ($50.77) per share, with a total value of £18,369 ($22,847.01). Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Intertek Group plc provides quality assurance solutions to various industries in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Products, Trade, and Resources. The Products segment offers assurance, testing, inspection, and certification services (ATIC), including laboratory safety, quality and performance testing, second-party supplier auditing, sustainability analysis, products assurance, vendor compliance, process performance analysis, facility plant and equipment verification, and third party certification.

