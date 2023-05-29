Pan African Resources (LON:PAF) Price Target Cut to GBX 27 by Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Pan African Resources (LON:PAF – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Berenberg Bank from GBX 33 ($0.41) to GBX 27 ($0.34) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

PAF stock opened at GBX 13.50 ($0.17) on Friday. Pan African Resources has a fifty-two week low of GBX 12.24 ($0.15) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 21.45 ($0.27). The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 17.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 16.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.73, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company has a market capitalization of £259.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 675.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.95 and a beta of 0.70.

Pan African Resources Company Profile

Pan African Resources PLC engages in the mining, extraction, production, and the sale of gold in South Africa. The company's flagship projects include the Barberton gold project that consists of three underground mines, including Fairview, Sheba, and Consort located in the Barberton Greenstone Belt; and Elikhulu tailings retreatment plant in Southern Africa.

