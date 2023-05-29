Pan African Resources (LON:PAF) Price Target Cut to GBX 27 by Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Pan African Resources (LON:PAF – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Berenberg Bank from GBX 33 ($0.41) to GBX 27 ($0.34) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Pan African Resources Stock Down 20.0 %
PAF stock opened at GBX 13.50 ($0.17) on Friday. Pan African Resources has a fifty-two week low of GBX 12.24 ($0.15) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 21.45 ($0.27). The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 17.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 16.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.73, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company has a market capitalization of £259.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 675.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.95 and a beta of 0.70.
Pan African Resources Company Profile
See Also
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/22 – 5/26
- Big Lots Becomes A Stomach Churning Value Play
- The Melt-Up In Marvell Is On; But Don’t Chase It Higher
- Is Apple a Growth Stock or a Value Stock?
- Costco’s Earnings Call Reassure Economists, Recession Cancelled
Receive News & Ratings for Pan African Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pan African Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.