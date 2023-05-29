Barclays Lowers Primary Health Properties (LON:PHP) Price Target to GBX 98

Primary Health Properties (LON:PHP – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Barclays from GBX 100 ($1.24) to GBX 98 ($1.22) in a research note published on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Separately, Berenberg Bank cut their price target on shares of Primary Health Properties from GBX 165 ($2.05) to GBX 125 ($1.55) and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 27th.

Get Primary Health Properties alerts:

Primary Health Properties Trading Up 0.1 %

LON PHP opened at GBX 100.10 ($1.25) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.73. The firm has a market cap of £1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 5,005.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 104.23 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 108.84. Primary Health Properties has a 52 week low of GBX 95.75 ($1.19) and a 52 week high of GBX 149.50 ($1.86).

Primary Health Properties Announces Dividend

Insider Transactions at Primary Health Properties

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 30th were paid a GBX 1.68 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.64%. Primary Health Properties’s payout ratio is currently 35,000.00%.

In other Primary Health Properties news, insider Richard Howell acquired 39,455 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 101 ($1.26) per share, for a total transaction of £39,849.55 ($49,564.12). In other news, insider Steven Owen purchased 18,972 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of £104.82 ($130.37) per share, with a total value of £1,988,645.04 ($2,473,439.10). Also, insider Richard Howell purchased 39,455 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 101 ($1.26) per share, for a total transaction of £39,849.55 ($49,564.12). Insiders have acquired 115,030 shares of company stock worth $208,962,858 over the last 90 days. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Primary Health Properties Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Primary Health Properties (PHP) is the leading investor in modern healthcare properties in the UK & Ireland. PHP is a UK based Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) with a clear objective to create progressive returns to shareholders through a combination of earnings growth and capital appreciation.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Primary Health Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primary Health Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.