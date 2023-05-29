Short Interest in Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) Grows By 28.5%

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,120,000 shares, a growth of 28.5% from the April 30th total of 1,650,000 shares. Currently, 3.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 528,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.0 days.

Insider Activity at Ameris Bancorp

In other Ameris Bancorp news, Director William I. Jr. Bowen acquired 670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $41.20 per share, for a total transaction of $27,604.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 22,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $942,326.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Ameris Bancorp news, CEO H Palmer Proctor, Jr. acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.25 per share, for a total transaction of $292,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 288,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,445,498.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director William I. Jr. Bowen acquired 670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $41.20 per share, with a total value of $27,604.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 22,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $942,326.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 40,160 shares of company stock worth $1,256,130 in the last ninety days. 5.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Ameris Bancorp

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABCB. North Reef Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Ameris Bancorp by 61.0% during the 1st quarter. North Reef Capital Management LP now owns 1,785,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $65,295,000 after purchasing an additional 676,484 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Ameris Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $31,774,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,897,720 shares of the bank’s stock worth $171,622,000 after buying an additional 488,485 shares during the last quarter. Davis Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Ameris Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $18,856,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,201,328 shares of the bank’s stock worth $228,235,000 after buying an additional 358,777 shares during the last quarter. 86.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Ameris Bancorp Stock Up 0.9 %

Several research firms have weighed in on ABCB. StockNews.com started coverage on Ameris Bancorp in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Ameris Bancorp from $51.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Stephens started coverage on Ameris Bancorp in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on Ameris Bancorp to $54.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on Ameris Bancorp from $43.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.40.

ABCB stock opened at $32.51 on Monday. Ameris Bancorp has a twelve month low of $28.33 and a twelve month high of $54.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of 6.93 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50 day moving average of $33.29 and a 200 day moving average of $42.88.

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($0.34). Ameris Bancorp had a net margin of 25.82% and a return on equity of 9.94%. The company had revenue of $267.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $264.36 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.08 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Ameris Bancorp will post 4.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ameris Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. Ameris Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 12.79%.

About Ameris Bancorp

Ameris Bancorp is a bank holding company, which through the subsidiary, Ameris Bank, engages in the provision of banking services to its retail and commercial customers. It operates through the following business segments: Banking, Retail Mortgage, Warehouse Lending, the SBA and Premium Finance. The Banking segment offers full service financial services to include commercial loans, consumer loans and deposit accounts.

