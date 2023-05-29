Short Interest in Aadi Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:AADI) Rises By 17.3%

Aadi Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:AADI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,290,000 shares, a growth of 17.3% from the April 30th total of 1,100,000 shares. Currently, 7.7% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 143,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 9.0 days.
AADI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH decreased their target price on shares of Aadi Bioscience from $47.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on Aadi Bioscience from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th.
In other news, Chairman Neil Desai sold 24,479 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.80, for a total transaction of $190,936.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,849,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,422,699.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 49,093 shares of company stock valued at $374,540. 31.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
AADI opened at $7.74 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $189.17 million, a P/E ratio of -2.93 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.50. Aadi Bioscience has a 12 month low of $6.80 and a 12 month high of $17.27.
Aadi Bioscience, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It develops precision therapies for genetically-defined cancers patients with mTOR pathway driver alterations such as alterations in TSC1 or TSC2 genes. The company was founded by Neil Desai on November 2007 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.
