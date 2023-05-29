Abcam plc (NASDAQ:ABCM) Short Interest Update

Abcam plc (NASDAQ:ABCM – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 603,500 shares, a decrease of 15.2% from the April 30th total of 711,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 731,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Durable Capital Partners LP raised its holdings in shares of Abcam by 3,392.1% during the 4th quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 17,460,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,687,000 after buying an additional 16,960,597 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in Abcam during the 4th quarter worth $189,268,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Abcam by 145.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,505,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,700,000 after acquiring an additional 9,191,222 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Abcam by 1,910.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,516,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,964,000 after acquiring an additional 7,143,012 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Abcam by 2,741.0% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,900,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,813,000 after acquiring an additional 5,692,888 shares during the last quarter. 13.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Abcam from $21.50 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th.

Shares of Abcam stock opened at $16.36 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.46. Abcam has a 52-week low of $12.48 and a 52-week high of $18.38.

Abcam plc, a life science company, focuses on identifying, developing, and distributing reagents and tools for scientific research, diagnostics, and drug discovery. Its principal products include primary and secondary antibodies; conjugated antibodies and conjugation kits; singleplex and multiplex immunoassays; proteins and peptides that include cytokines; edited cell lines and lysates; and various other products, including cellular activity kits, miRNA kits, biochemicals, and cell signaling pathway tools.

