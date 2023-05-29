Moolec Science (MLEC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Moolec Science (NASDAQ:MLEC – Get Rating) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, May 30th.

Moolec Science Stock Up 7.8 %

Shares of Moolec Science stock opened at $2.91 on Monday. Moolec Science has a 12 month low of $2.60 and a 12 month high of $22.20. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.56.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Moolec Science

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Moolec Science stock. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Moolec Science SA (NASDAQ:MLEC – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 12,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.20% of Moolec Science as of its most recent SEC filing. 35.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Moolec Science

Moolec Science SA, a science-based ingredient company, focuses on producing animal proteins in plants through Molecular Farming, a disruptive technology in the alternative protein landscape. The company's product portfolio and pipeline leverage the agronomic efficiency of used target crops, such as soybeans and peas.

Further Reading

