BIT Mining (BTCM) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

BIT Mining (NYSE:BTCM – Get Rating) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, May 30th.

BIT Mining Price Performance

BTCM stock opened at $2.84 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.22 million, a PE ratio of -0.17 and a beta of 2.88. BIT Mining has a 12 month low of $1.40 and a 12 month high of $23.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.72 and its 200 day moving average is $2.62.

Get BIT Mining alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp grew its holdings in BIT Mining by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,200,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,349,000 after acquiring an additional 51,887 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in BIT Mining during the 1st quarter worth about $941,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of BIT Mining by 88.5% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 225,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $628,000 after buying an additional 105,644 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of BIT Mining by 66.8% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 136,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 54,860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BIT Mining by 2,768.8% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 521,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 503,002 shares in the last quarter. 7.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About BIT Mining

BIT Mining Ltd. engages in holding certain digital assets in connection with their cryptocurrency mining business and indirectly holding the equity interest. It operates through the following segments: Mining Pool, Data Center, and Cryptocurrency Mining. The company was founded by Man San Law in 2001 and is headquartered in Akron, OH.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BIT Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BIT Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.