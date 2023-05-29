JOYY (YY) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

JOYY (NASDAQ:YY – Get Rating) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, May 30th. Analysts expect JOYY to post earnings of $0.38 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

JOYY (NASDAQ:YY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 15th. The information services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.57. JOYY had a return on equity of 3.06% and a net margin of 5.34%. The firm had revenue of $604.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $594.84 million. On average, analysts expect JOYY to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

JOYY Stock Performance

JOYY stock opened at $28.21 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $29.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.77. JOYY has a 52-week low of $21.38 and a 52-week high of $42.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.18 and a beta of 0.51.

JOYY Cuts Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 13th were paid a $0.507 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 12th. This represents a $2.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.19%. JOYY’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 281.94%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in YY. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of JOYY by 135.9% during the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 32,517 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,264,000 after purchasing an additional 18,731 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of JOYY by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 10,078 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 1,031 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of JOYY by 34.6% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,302 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $452,000 after acquiring an additional 3,164 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of JOYY by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 54,734 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,087,000 after acquiring an additional 5,100 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of JOYY by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,022,640 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $74,292,000 after acquiring an additional 81,581 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

YY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Benchmark decreased their price target on JOYY from $62.00 to $49.00 in a report on Friday, March 17th. CLSA decreased their price target on JOYY from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 17th. Citigroup decreased their price target on JOYY from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on JOYY from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on JOYY in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.50.

About JOYY

JOYY, Inc engages in managing a communication social platform, which enables users to join real-time online group activities through voice, text, and video. Its services include music and entertainment, online games, online dating, live game broadcasting, online education, and advertising. It operates through the BIGO and All Other segments.

See Also

