Fanhua (FANH) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Fanhua (NASDAQ:FANH – Get Rating) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, May 30th. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Fanhua (NASDAQ:FANH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $111.26 million during the quarter. Fanhua had a net margin of 3.40% and a return on equity of 10.31%.

Fanhua Stock Down 10.9 %

Shares of FANH opened at $6.51 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.51. The company has a market capitalization of $349.72 million, a PE ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 0.05. Fanhua has a 52-week low of $4.31 and a 52-week high of $9.54.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fanhua

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fanhua by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,090,051 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,936,000 after purchasing an additional 77,719 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Fanhua by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 515,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,659,000 after acquiring an additional 22,356 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Fanhua by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 339,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,475,000 after acquiring an additional 17,562 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Fanhua during the 2nd quarter valued at about $668,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in Fanhua by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 73,817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $543,000 after acquiring an additional 2,026 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.37% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fanhua in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

About Fanhua

(Get Rating)

Fanhua, Inc engages in the provision of agency services and insurance claims adjusting services. It operates through the Insurance Agency and Claims Adjusting segments. The Insurance Agency segment includes providing agency services for insurance products and life insurance products. The Claims Adjusting segment provides pre-underwriting survey services, claims adjusting services, disposal of residual value services, loading and unloading supervision services, and consulting services.

Featured Stories

