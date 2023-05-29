Yatra Online (YTRA) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Yatra Online (NASDAQ:YTRA – Get Rating) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.01) per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Yatra Online (NASDAQ:YTRA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.03). Yatra Online had a negative return on equity of 41.88% and a negative net margin of 12.65%. The business had revenue of $18.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.37 million. On average, analysts expect Yatra Online to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of YTRA stock opened at $1.95 on Monday. Yatra Online has a fifty-two week low of $1.62 and a fifty-two week high of $3.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.86 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.23.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of Yatra Online in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in Yatra Online in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Yatra Online in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Yatra Online by 30,123.7% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 29,317 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 29,220 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Yatra Online by 26.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 59,250 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 12,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Yatra Online by 23.3% in the second quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 97,722 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 18,446 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.12% of the company’s stock.

Yatra Online, Inc engages in the business of selling travel products and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Air Ticketing, Hotels & Packages, and Others. The Air Ticketing segment through an Internet, mobile based platform, and call-centers, provides the facility to book and service international and domestic air tickets to ultimate customers.

