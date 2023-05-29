Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. SVB Securities lifted their price target on Seagen from $141.00 to $229.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Seagen from $210.00 to $229.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded Seagen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Barclays boosted their target price on Seagen from $145.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Seagen from $157.00 to $229.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $190.47.

Get Seagen alerts:

Seagen Price Performance

SGEN stock opened at $193.49 on Friday. Seagen has a 1 year low of $116.08 and a 1 year high of $207.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.44 and a beta of 0.54. The business’s 50-day moving average is $200.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $162.52.

Insider Transactions at Seagen

Seagen ( NASDAQ:SGEN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.93) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.82) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $519.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $516.28 million. Seagen had a negative return on equity of 23.00% and a negative net margin of 31.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.74) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Seagen will post -2.96 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Todd E. Simpson sold 42,793 shares of Seagen stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.61, for a total value of $7,557,671.73. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 117,185 shares in the company, valued at $20,696,042.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Daniel G. Welch sold 544 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $108,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,595,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Todd E. Simpson sold 42,793 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.61, for a total value of $7,557,671.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 117,185 shares in the company, valued at $20,696,042.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 155,924 shares of company stock valued at $30,559,184 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 25.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SGEN. Norges Bank bought a new position in Seagen in the 4th quarter worth approximately $281,065,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Seagen by 76.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,580,816 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $320,069,000 after acquiring an additional 685,883 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Seagen by 2,325.6% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 571,796 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $115,772,000 after acquiring an additional 548,223 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Seagen by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,826,822 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,618,264,000 after acquiring an additional 394,562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Seagen by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,272,789 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $420,584,000 after buying an additional 363,133 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.25% of the company’s stock.

Seagen Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Seagen Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of targeted therapies for the treatment of cancer. It also engages in the advancement of therapies for solid tumors and blood-related cancers. Its products include Adcetris, Padcev, Tivdak, and Tukysa. The company was founded by Clay B.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Seagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.