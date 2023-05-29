NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Saturday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

NortonLifeLock Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NLOK opened at $21.66 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.97 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $17.02. NortonLifeLock has a one year low of $20.12 and a one year high of $30.92.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NortonLifeLock

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its stake in shares of NortonLifeLock by 23.4% during the first quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 31,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,000 after buying an additional 5,885 shares during the period. Tredje AP fonden raised its holdings in shares of NortonLifeLock by 2.7% during the first quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 124,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,133,000 after purchasing an additional 3,273 shares during the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of NortonLifeLock by 0.8% during the first quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 197,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,382,000 after purchasing an additional 1,579 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of NortonLifeLock by 5.8% during the first quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 15,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares during the last quarter. 94.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NortonLifeLock Company Profile

Gen Digital, Inc engages in the provision of security, storage, and systems management solutions. The firm focuses on providing consumer cyber safety with its business solutions. The company was founded by Gary Hendrix in April 1982 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

