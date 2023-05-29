Truist Financial Trims Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) Target Price to $156.00

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Truist Financial from $162.00 to $156.00 in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on DLTR. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Dollar Tree from $165.00 to $155.00 in a report on Friday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Dollar Tree in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Dollar Tree from $170.00 to $155.00 in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Dollar Tree from $145.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Dollar Tree from $180.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $158.71.

Dollar Tree Price Performance

DLTR opened at $142.45 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $150.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $148.34. Dollar Tree has a 1 year low of $129.26 and a 1 year high of $175.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.51 billion, a PE ratio of 23.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.66.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dollar Tree

Dollar Tree ( NASDAQ:DLTR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by ($0.07). Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 16.36% and a net margin of 4.79%. The business had revenue of $7.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.37 EPS. Dollar Tree’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Dollar Tree will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Richard W. Dreiling bought 7,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $142.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,008,200.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,118 shares in the company, valued at $1,010,756. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Richard W. Dreiling bought 7,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $142.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,008,200.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,118 shares in the company, valued at $1,010,756. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Jeffrey A. Davis bought 1,790 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $139.06 per share, with a total value of $248,917.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 15,006 shares in the company, valued at $2,086,734.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dollar Tree

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Dollar Tree by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 215,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,926,000 after acquiring an additional 21,528 shares in the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Dollar Tree in the 1st quarter valued at about $62,281,000. 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Dollar Tree in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,321,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in Dollar Tree by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 514,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,847,000 after purchasing an additional 6,348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Dollar Tree by 34.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 437,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,814,000 after purchasing an additional 112,315 shares in the last quarter. 97.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dollar Tree Company Profile

Dollar Tree, Inc owns and operates discount variety stores offering merchandise at fixed prices. It operates through the Dollar Tree and Family Dollar segments. The Dollar Tree segment includes operations under Dollar Tree and Dollar Tree Canada brands, with its distribution centers in the United States and Canada.

