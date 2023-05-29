ASOS (LON:ASC) Lifted to Hold at Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital upgraded shares of ASOS (LON:ASC – Get Rating) to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has GBX 470 ($5.85) target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of GBX 500 ($6.22).

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 950 ($11.82) price target on shares of ASOS in a report on Thursday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 1,050 ($13.06) price objective on shares of ASOS in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Barclays restated an equal weight rating and issued a GBX 625 ($7.77) price objective on shares of ASOS in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of ASOS in a research note on Friday. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of ASOS to a buy rating and decreased their target price for the stock from GBX 780 ($9.70) to GBX 600 ($7.46) in a report on Friday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, ASOS presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 861.25 ($10.71).

ASOS stock opened at GBX 406 ($5.05) on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 664.55 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 700.05. The company has a market capitalization of £406.08 million, a P/E ratio of -1,561.54, a P/E/G ratio of -1.26 and a beta of 2.92. ASOS has a twelve month low of GBX 380.10 ($4.73) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,610 ($20.02). The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 136.85.

About ASOS

ASOS Plc operates as an online fashion retailer worldwide. It offers womenswear and menswear products. The company sells its products under the ASOS Design, ASOS Edition, ASOS 4505, Collusion, Reclaimed Vintage, Topshop, Topman, Miss Selfridge and HIIT brands, as well as through third-party brands. It is also involved in the employer of marketing staff and payment processing businesses.

