Navios Maritime (NYSE:NM) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Navios Maritime (NYSE:NM – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday.

Navios Maritime stock opened at $1.71 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.25 million, a P/E ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.63. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.95. Navios Maritime has a twelve month low of $1.53 and a twelve month high of $3.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.58.

Navios Maritime (NYSE:NM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The shipping company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $52.62 million for the quarter. Navios Maritime had a return on equity of 101.85% and a net margin of 31.38%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Navios Maritime by 36.8% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 20,437 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Navios Maritime by 73.4% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 24,850 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 10,518 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Navios Maritime in the first quarter valued at $53,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Navios Maritime during the 1st quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Privium Fund Management UK Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Navios Maritime during the 4th quarter worth about $72,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.68% of the company’s stock.

Navios Maritime Holdings, Inc is a seaborne shipping and logistics company, which engages in the transport and transshipment of dry bulk commodities including iron ore, coal, and grain. It operates through the Dry Bulk Vessel Operations and Logistics Business segments. The Dry Bulk Vessel Operations segment transports and handles bulk cargoes through the ownership, operation, and trading of vessels, freight, and forward freight agreements.

