Navios Maritime (NYSE:NM) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Navios Maritime (NYSE:NM – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday.
Navios Maritime stock opened at $1.71 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.25 million, a P/E ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.63. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.95. Navios Maritime has a twelve month low of $1.53 and a twelve month high of $3.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.58.
Navios Maritime (NYSE:NM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The shipping company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $52.62 million for the quarter. Navios Maritime had a return on equity of 101.85% and a net margin of 31.38%.
Navios Maritime Holdings, Inc is a seaborne shipping and logistics company, which engages in the transport and transshipment of dry bulk commodities including iron ore, coal, and grain. It operates through the Dry Bulk Vessel Operations and Logistics Business segments. The Dry Bulk Vessel Operations segment transports and handles bulk cargoes through the ownership, operation, and trading of vessels, freight, and forward freight agreements.
