Robert W. Baird Trims Hibbett (NASDAQ:HIBB) Target Price to $50.00

Hibbett (NASDAQ:HIBB – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Robert W. Baird from $80.00 to $50.00 in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports.

HIBB has been the subject of several other reports. Benchmark reissued a buy rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Hibbett in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Hibbett from a buy rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Friday. Williams Trading lowered Hibbett from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Sunday, May 21st. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Hibbett in a report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Hibbett in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. They set a hold rating and a $69.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hibbett has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $72.80.

Get Hibbett alerts:

Hibbett Stock Down 11.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:HIBB opened at $39.19 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $55.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.17. The stock has a market cap of $499.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.15, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.58. Hibbett has a 52-week low of $38.45 and a 52-week high of $75.38.

Hibbett Announces Dividend

Hibbett ( NASDAQ:HIBB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 26th. The company reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.98 by ($0.24). Hibbett had a return on equity of 38.15% and a net margin of 7.50%. The business had revenue of $455.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $458.28 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.89 EPS. Hibbett’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Hibbett will post 7.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 16th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 15th. Hibbett’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.58%.

Insider Transactions at Hibbett

In other Hibbett news, Director Dorlisa K. Flur sold 714 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $42,840.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $335,880. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Dorlisa K. Flur sold 714 shares of Hibbett stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $42,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,598 shares in the company, valued at $335,880. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Terrance G. Finley sold 5,605 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.65, for a total transaction of $401,598.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,473 shares of company stock valued at $943,300 in the last quarter. 2.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Hibbett

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HIBB. Amundi raised its stake in Hibbett by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 1,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hibbett by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 16,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,158,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Hibbett by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 24,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,463,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its position in shares of Hibbett by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Hibbett by 0.6% during the first quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 38,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,286,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.94% of the company’s stock.

About Hibbett

(Get Rating)

Hibbett, Inc engages in the provision of sporting goods business. Its stores are operating under the Hibbett Sporting Goods and City Gear banners and an omni-channel platform. The firm features a core selection of brand name merchandise emphasizing athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment and related accessories.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Hibbett Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hibbett and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.