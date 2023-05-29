IMAX (NYSE:IMAX) Raised to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of IMAX (NYSE:IMAX – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday morning.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on IMAX. Barrington Research boosted their price target on shares of IMAX from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of IMAX from $26.00 to $27.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of IMAX from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on IMAX from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of IMAX in a report on Monday, February 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $21.63.

Shares of NYSE IMAX opened at $17.20 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.37. IMAX has a 52-week low of $12.13 and a 52-week high of $21.82. The firm has a market cap of $938.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -143.33, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.38.

IMAX ( NYSE:IMAX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.04. IMAX had a negative return on equity of 1.12% and a negative net margin of 2.06%. The business had revenue of $86.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.50 million. Analysts anticipate that IMAX will post 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other IMAX news, insider Mark Welton sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.35, for a total transaction of $367,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 82,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,509,672.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other IMAX news, insider Mark Welton sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.35, for a total value of $367,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 82,271 shares in the company, valued at $1,509,672.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Denny Tu sold 10,000 shares of IMAX stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.81, for a total value of $208,100.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 16,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $339,286.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 137,697 shares of company stock worth $2,811,109. 24.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of IMAX. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in IMAX by 164.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,029 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in IMAX by 42.5% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 723 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in IMAX by 1,905.6% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 5,126 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in IMAX during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of IMAX by 26.6% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,443 shares during the period. 75.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IMAX Corp. is an entertainment technology company, which engages in the business of motion picture technologies and presentations. It operates through following business segments: IMAX Technology Network, IMAX Technology Sales and Maintenance, and Film Distribution and Post-Production. The IMAX Technology Network segment includes the IMAX DMR segment and contingent rent from the JRSA segment.

