Analysts Set TELUS Co. (TSE:T) PT at C$32.33

TELUS Co. (TSE:T – Get Rating) (NYSE:TU) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$32.33.

Several equities analysts have commented on T shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of TELUS from C$32.00 to C$33.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of TELUS from C$36.00 to C$33.00 in a research report on Monday, February 13th. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of TELUS from C$31.00 to C$32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of TELUS from C$30.50 to C$31.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of TELUS from C$34.00 to C$33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 10th.

TSE T opened at C$26.34 on Friday. TELUS has a 1-year low of C$25.94 and a 1-year high of C$32.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 152.41. The company has a market capitalization of C$37.93 billion, a PE ratio of 25.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$27.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$27.75.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.364 per share. This is a positive change from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.53%. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 142.16%.

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Technology Solutions and Digitally-Led Customer Experiences segments. The Technology Solutions segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services; network revenue; mobile technologies equipment sale; data revenues, such as internet protocol; television; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; software, data management, and data analytics-driven smart food-chain technologies; home and business security; healthcare software and technology solutions; and voice and other telecommunications services.

