Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) Receives $51.92 Average PT from Brokerages

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $51.92.

CPB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Campbell Soup in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Campbell Soup from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Campbell Soup from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Campbell Soup in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on Campbell Soup from $50.00 to $51.00 in a report on Thursday, March 9th.

Get Campbell Soup alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Campbell Soup

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 28,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,322,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its holdings in Campbell Soup by 158.4% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 876,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,280,000 after buying an additional 537,042 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in Campbell Soup by 26.6% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 141,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,013,000 after buying an additional 29,710 shares in the last quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP grew its holdings in Campbell Soup by 54.1% in the 3rd quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP now owns 46,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,174,000 after buying an additional 16,187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Campbell Soup by 96.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 80,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,837,000 after buying an additional 39,673 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.39% of the company’s stock.

Campbell Soup Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE CPB opened at $51.51 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $15.43 billion, a PE ratio of 19.08, a PEG ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.34. The business has a fifty day moving average of $54.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.72. Campbell Soup has a 52-week low of $44.37 and a 52-week high of $57.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.77.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.06. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 26.97% and a net margin of 8.86%. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.43 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Campbell Soup will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Campbell Soup Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 6th will be given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 5th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.82%.

Campbell Soup Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Campbell Soup Co engages in the business of manufacturing and marketing food and beverage products. It operates under the Meals and Beverages, and Snacks segments. The Meals and Beverages segment includes soup, meals, and beverage products in retail and foodservice. The Snacks segment offers cookies, crackers, bakery, and frozen products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Campbell Soup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Campbell Soup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.