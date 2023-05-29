Telefónica, S.A. (NYSE:TEF) Receives $3.60 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Telefónica, S.A. (NYSE:TEF – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eight ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $3.60.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Telefónica from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Telefónica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 20th. StockNews.com raised Telefónica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 20th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised Telefónica from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th.

Get Telefónica alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Telefónica

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Telefónica during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. AlphaQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Telefónica in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Naviter Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Telefónica in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Telefónica in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Telefónica in the third quarter worth $42,000. 6.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Telefónica Stock Performance

Shares of TEF opened at $4.18 on Friday. Telefónica has a 12-month low of $3.10 and a 12-month high of $5.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.42 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Telefónica (NYSE:TEF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $10.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.68 billion. Telefónica had a return on equity of 6.14% and a net margin of 3.92%. As a group, research analysts predict that Telefónica will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Telefónica Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be given a $0.118 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.3%. Telefónica’s payout ratio is 95.84%.

Telefónica Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Telefónica SA engages in the provision of communication, information and entertainment solutions. It operates through the following brands: Telefónica, Movistar, O2, and Vivo. The company was founded on April 19, 1924 and is headquartered in Madrid, Spain.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Telefónica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telefónica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.