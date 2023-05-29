Bunzl plc (LON:BNZL) Receives GBX 2,955 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Bunzl plc (LON:BNZL – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,955 ($36.75).

BNZL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 3,060 ($38.06) target price on shares of Bunzl in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Bunzl to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from GBX 3,250 ($40.42) to GBX 3,375 ($41.98) in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 2,950 ($36.69) price objective on shares of Bunzl in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bunzl in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays restated an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 2,750 ($34.20) price objective on shares of Bunzl in a research report on Thursday, April 27th.

Bunzl Stock Performance

BNZL opened at GBX 3,194 ($39.73) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £10.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,265.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 0.47. Bunzl has a 52-week low of GBX 2,542 ($31.62) and a 52-week high of GBX 3,249 ($40.41). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.76, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 3,117.62 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 3,019.58.

Insider Buying and Selling

About Bunzl

In related news, insider Richard Howes sold 4,909 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 3,002 ($37.34), for a total transaction of £147,368.18 ($183,293.76). In other Bunzl news, insider Frank van Zanten sold 21,307 shares of Bunzl stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 3,066 ($38.13), for a total transaction of £653,272.62 ($812,528.13). Also, insider Richard Howes sold 4,909 shares of Bunzl stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 3,002 ($37.34), for a total transaction of £147,368.18 ($183,293.76). In the last quarter, insiders have sold 81,898 shares of company stock valued at $249,954,592. Corporate insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Bunzl plc operates as a distribution and services company in the North America, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers food packaging, films, labels, cleaning and hygiene supplies, and personal protection equipment to grocery stores, supermarkets, and convenience stores.

