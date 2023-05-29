FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Receives $243.81 Average Target Price from Brokerages

FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-nine research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $243.81.

A number of research firms recently commented on FDX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of FedEx from $240.00 to $282.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of FedEx from $199.00 to $233.00 in a research report on Friday, March 17th. UBS Group set a $260.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Raymond James upgraded shares of FedEx from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $285.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on shares of FedEx from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st.

NYSE FDX opened at $224.15 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $226.48 and a 200 day moving average of $202.37. The company has a market capitalization of $56.34 billion, a PE ratio of 19.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.33. FedEx has a 1 year low of $141.92 and a 1 year high of $248.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The shipping service provider reported $3.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.74. FedEx had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 17.71%. The business had revenue of $22.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.59 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that FedEx will post 14.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, June 12th will be issued a $1.26 dividend. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. This is a positive change from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 9th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.72%.

In other FedEx news, Director Amy B. Lane bought 830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $232.88 per share, with a total value of $193,290.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,359 shares in the company, valued at approximately $549,363.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Stephen E. Gorman bought 1,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $230.75 per share, for a total transaction of $249,210.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $290,283.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Amy B. Lane purchased 830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $232.88 per share, for a total transaction of $193,290.40. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $549,363.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 146,486 shares of company stock valued at $34,001,009 in the last three months. 8.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx during the fourth quarter worth approximately $388,787,000. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC purchased a new position in shares of FedEx in the 1st quarter valued at about $314,712,000. Mizuho Markets Cayman LP increased its holdings in shares of FedEx by 64,686.3% in the 1st quarter. Mizuho Markets Cayman LP now owns 1,377,356 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $314,712,000 after acquiring an additional 1,375,230 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in FedEx by 24,422.8% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,169,490 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,678,000 after buying an additional 1,164,721 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edmp Inc. grew its stake in FedEx by 21,900.8% during the 4th quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 882,454 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $5,095,000 after buying an additional 878,443 shares during the last quarter. 72.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FedEx Corp. provides a broad portfolio of transportation, e-commerce and business services under the FedEx brand. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

