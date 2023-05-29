Brokerages Set United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) Target Price at $421.08

United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $421.08.

URI has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group dropped their target price on United Rentals from $490.00 to $458.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on United Rentals from $441.00 to $435.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on United Rentals from $399.00 to $406.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on United Rentals in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on United Rentals from $544.00 to $482.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th.

United Rentals Stock Performance

Shares of URI opened at $350.97 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $361.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $384.55. The stock has a market cap of $24.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.26, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.81. United Rentals has a 52 week low of $230.54 and a 52 week high of $481.99.

United Rentals Dividend Announcement

United Rentals ( NYSE:URI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $7.95 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.12 by ($0.17). United Rentals had a net margin of 17.65% and a return on equity of 36.77%. The firm had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.73 earnings per share. United Rentals’s quarterly revenue was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that United Rentals will post 39.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 9th. United Rentals’s payout ratio is 18.99%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Matthew John Flannery sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $477.99, for a total value of $5,735,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 101,276 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,408,915.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO William E. Grace sold 725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $359.63, for a total transaction of $260,731.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,344,787.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew John Flannery sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $477.99, for a total transaction of $5,735,880.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 101,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,408,915.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On United Rentals

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of URI. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in United Rentals by 2,080.7% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,850,311 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,081,000 after purchasing an additional 1,765,460 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of United Rentals in the fourth quarter valued at $586,415,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 104,089.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,341,964 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $476,961,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340,676 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Rentals in the first quarter valued at about $522,000. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of United Rentals by 128.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 771,372 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $305,278,000 after acquiring an additional 433,897 shares in the last quarter. 89.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About United Rentals

United Rentals, Inc engages in the equipment rental business. It operates through the General Rentals and Specialty segments. The General Rentals segment includes the rental of construction, aerial and industrial equipment, general tools and light equipment, and related services and activities. The Specialty segment focuses on the rental of specialty construction products such as trench safety equipment, power and HVAC equipment, fluid solutions equipment, mobile storage equipment and modular office space.

