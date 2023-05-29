NatWest Group plc (LON:NWG) Receives GBX 340 Average Price Target from Brokerages

NatWest Group plc (LON:NWG – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 340 ($4.23).

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NWG. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 360 ($4.48) price target on shares of NatWest Group in a report on Friday, April 28th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of NatWest Group from GBX 400 ($4.98) to GBX 380 ($4.73) in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of NatWest Group from GBX 360 ($4.48) to GBX 350 ($4.35) in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd.

NatWest Group Stock Down 0.3 %

NatWest Group stock opened at GBX 267.50 ($3.33) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of £25.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 652.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 266.14 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 273.77. NatWest Group has a twelve month low of GBX 210.20 ($2.61) and a twelve month high of GBX 313.10 ($3.89).

Insider Activity at NatWest Group

NatWest Group Company Profile

In other news, insider Frank Dangeard acquired 1,014 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 267 ($3.32) per share, with a total value of £2,707.38 ($3,367.39). In related news, insider Frank Dangeard purchased 1,014 shares of NatWest Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 267 ($3.32) per share, for a total transaction of £2,707.38 ($3,367.39). Also, insider Roisin Donnelly acquired 7,318 shares of NatWest Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 272 ($3.38) per share, for a total transaction of £19,904.96 ($24,757.41). 42.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Private Banking, RBS International, and NatWest Markets segments.

