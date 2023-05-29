Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) Receives $29.00 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the nine brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $29.00.
ANF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup upped their target price on Abercrombie & Fitch from $24.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Abercrombie & Fitch from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Abercrombie & Fitch from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Abercrombie & Fitch from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Abercrombie & Fitch from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday.
Abercrombie & Fitch Stock Performance
Shares of Abercrombie & Fitch stock opened at $29.95 on Friday. Abercrombie & Fitch has a one year low of $14.02 and a one year high of $31.69. The firm has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.79 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.97 and its 200-day moving average is $25.45.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ANF. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 1,051.9% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,221 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,115 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 985.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,085 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 985 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY grew its holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 3,078 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,078 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the last quarter.
Abercrombie & Fitch Company Profile
Abercrombie & Fitch Co engages in the retail of apparel, personal care products, and accessories. It offers apparel products, including knit tops, woven shirts, graphic t-shirts, fleece, sweaters, jeans, woven pants, shorts, outerwear, dresses, intimates and swimwear, and personal care products and accessories for men, women, and kids under the Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Hollister and Gilly Hicks brands.
