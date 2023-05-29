Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) Receives $29.00 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the nine brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $29.00.

ANF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup upped their target price on Abercrombie & Fitch from $24.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Abercrombie & Fitch from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Abercrombie & Fitch from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Abercrombie & Fitch from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Abercrombie & Fitch from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday.

Abercrombie & Fitch Stock Performance

Shares of Abercrombie & Fitch stock opened at $29.95 on Friday. Abercrombie & Fitch has a one year low of $14.02 and a one year high of $31.69. The firm has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.79 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.97 and its 200-day moving average is $25.45.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Abercrombie & Fitch ( NYSE:ANF Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The apparel retailer reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.41. Abercrombie & Fitch had a return on equity of 6.82% and a net margin of 0.96%. The company had revenue of $836.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $814.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.27) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Abercrombie & Fitch will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ANF. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 1,051.9% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,221 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,115 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 985.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,085 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 985 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY grew its holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 3,078 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,078 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the last quarter.

Abercrombie & Fitch Company Profile

Abercrombie & Fitch Co engages in the retail of apparel, personal care products, and accessories. It offers apparel products, including knit tops, woven shirts, graphic t-shirts, fleece, sweaters, jeans, woven pants, shorts, outerwear, dresses, intimates and swimwear, and personal care products and accessories for men, women, and kids under the Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Hollister and Gilly Hicks brands.

