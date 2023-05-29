Brokerages Set Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII) PT at $47.00

Shares of Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $47.00.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of Digi International in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Digi International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Westpark Capital started coverage on shares of Digi International in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Get Digi International alerts:

Digi International Price Performance

NASDAQ DGII opened at $35.75 on Friday. Digi International has a 12 month low of $21.68 and a 12 month high of $43.68. The stock has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.67, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50 day moving average is $32.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Digi International

In other Digi International news, CFO James J. Loch sold 7,000 shares of Digi International stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.97, for a total transaction of $237,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 102,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,477,406.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, CEO Ronald Konezny sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.79, for a total transaction of $1,013,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 622,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,049,750.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO James J. Loch sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.97, for a total transaction of $237,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 102,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,477,406.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 4.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DGII. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Digi International during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Digi International during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Digi International by 61.9% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,350 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 1,663 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new stake in Digi International in the third quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its position in Digi International by 41.6% in the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 5,240 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 1,540 shares during the last quarter. 93.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Digi International

(Get Rating)

Digi International, Inc engages in the provision of business and mission-critical Internet of Things (IoT) connectivity products, services, and solutions. It operates under the IoT Products and Services and IoT Solutions segments. The IoT Products and Services segment offers products and services that help original equipment manufacturers, enterprise, and government customers and secure IoT connectivity solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Digi International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digi International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.